Citation
Chen DD, Bolaji T. Dela. J. Public Health 2022; 8(4): 62-63.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Delaware Academy of Medicine : Delaware Public Health Association)
DOI
PMID
36340941
PMCID
Abstract
Firearm violence within Delaware has been concentrated in the City of Wilmington and rates disproportionately affect populations, with the highest disparity and inequity in mortality among young Black men. This commentary provides an update to a prior review from 2018 with an analysis of the factors contributing to a surge in 2020 and the years beyond.
