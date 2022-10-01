SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chen DD, Bolaji T. Dela. J. Public Health 2022; 8(4): 62-63.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Delaware Academy of Medicine : Delaware Public Health Association)

DOI

10.32481/djph.2022.10.012

PMID

36340941

PMCID

PMC9621576

Abstract

Firearm violence within Delaware has been concentrated in the City of Wilmington and rates disproportionately affect populations, with the highest disparity and inequity in mortality among young Black men. This commentary provides an update to a prior review from 2018 with an analysis of the factors contributing to a surge in 2020 and the years beyond.


Language: en
