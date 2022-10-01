Abstract

George Floyd's May 2020 murder ignited a racial reckoning and social justice movement nationally and locally. Awareness of present-day racism increased even as racial disparities widened across health, wealth, education, and other social determinants. The Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative (DRJC) responded to the moment as membership surged and antiracist efforts expanded. The DRJC, powered by the United Way of Delaware, is committed to addressing structural racism by organizing volunteers across seven impact areas. Health Equity is one of the seven established committees and focuses on health inequities in Delaware. The DRJC has also supported the creation of the Equity Counts Data Center in partnership with the Delaware Division of Public Health. The fight for racial justice continues two and a half years after George Floyd's life was taken, and we need you to #JoinTheMovement.

