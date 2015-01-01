Abstract

High ambient temperatures have become more likely due to climate change and are linked to higher rates of heat-related illness, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, mental health disorders, and other diseases. To date, far fewer studies have examined the effects of high temperatures on children versus adults, and studies including children have seldom been conducted on a national scale. Compared to adults, children have behavioral and physiological differences that may give them differential heat vulnerability. We acquired medical claims data from a large database of commercially insured US children aged 0-17 from May to September (warm-season) 2016-2019. Daily maximum ambient temperature and daily mean relative humidity estimates were aggregated to the county level using the Parameter-elevation Relationships on Independent Slopes dataset, and extreme heat was defined as the 95th percentile of the county-specific daily maximum temperature distribution. Using a case-crossover design and temperature lags 0-5 days, we estimated the associations between extreme heat and cause-specific emergency department visits (ED) in children aged <18 years, using the median county-specific daily maximum temperature distribution as the reference. Approximately 1.2 million ED visits in children from 2489 US counties were available during the study period. The 95th percentile of warm-season temperatures ranged from 71 °F to 112 °F (21.7 °C to 44.4 °C). Comparing 95th to the 50th percentile, extreme heat was associated with higher rates of ED visits for heat-related illness; endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases; and otitis media and externa, but not for all-cause admissions. Subgroup analyses suggested differences by age, with extreme heat positively associated with heat-related illness for both the 6-12 year (odds ratio [OR]: 1.34, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.16, 1.56) and 13-17 year age groups (OR: 1.55, 95% CI: 1.37, 1.76). Among children with health insurance across the US, days of extreme heat were associated with higher rates of healthcare utilization. These results highlight the importance of individual and population-level actions to protect children and adolescents from extreme heat, particularly in the context of continued climate change.

Language: en