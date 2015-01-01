|
Williamson V, Murphy D, Aldridge V, Bonson A, Seforti D, Greenberg N. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2022; 13(2): e2138059.
36340009
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Experiencing potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) has been found to be significantly associated with poor mental health outcomes in military personnel/veterans. Currently, no manualised treatment for moral injury-related mental health difficulties for UK veterans exists. This article describes the design, methods and expected data collection of the Restore & Rebuild (R&R) protocol, which aims to develop procedures to treat moral injury related mental ill health informed by a codesign approach.
Humans; Pilot Projects; Feasibility Studies; United Kingdom; Mental Health; treatment; veteran; protocol; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy; *Veterans/psychology; clinic; co-design; Moral injury; Systematic Reviews as Topic