Abstract

BACKGROUND: Experiencing potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) has been found to be significantly associated with poor mental health outcomes in military personnel/veterans. Currently, no manualised treatment for moral injury-related mental health difficulties for UK veterans exists. This article describes the design, methods and expected data collection of the Restore & Rebuild (R&R) protocol, which aims to develop procedures to treat moral injury related mental ill health informed by a codesign approach.



METHODS: The study consists of three main stages. First, a systematic review will be conducted to understand the best treatments for the symptoms central to moral injury-related mental ill health (stage 1). Then the R&R manual will be co-designed with the support of UK veteran participants with lived experience of PMIEs as well as key stakeholders who have experience of supporting moral injury affected individuals (stage 2). The final stage of this study is to conduct a pilot study to explore the feasibility and acceptability of the R&R manual (stage 3).



RESULTS: Qualitative data will be analysed using thematic analysis.



CONCLUSIONS: This study was approved by the King's College London's Research Ethics Committee (HR-20/21-20850). The findings will be disseminated in several ways, including publication in academic journals, a free training event and presentation at conferences. By providing information on veteran, stakeholder and clinician experiences, we anticipate that the findings will not only inform the development of an acceptable evidence-based approach for treating moral injury-related mental health problems, but they may also help to inform broader approaches to providing care to trauma exposed military veterans.

Language: en