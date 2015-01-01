|
Martín-Cazorla F, Ramos-Medina V, Rubio-Lamia L, Santos-Amaya I, Jódar-Sánchez F. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36342626
INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVES: The autopsy is considered the gold standard in death investigation. Performing an autopsy requires human and material resources that must be programmed in order to meet the demands of the judicial system. However, as far as we know, the cost of forensic autopsy in Spain has not been determined. Thus, the aim of this study was to estimate the cost of a standard autopsy in order to organise Forensic Pathology Services more efficiently. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A micro-cost analysis was carried out. The nominal group technique was applied using a panel of 10 forensic experts in order to identify and quantify the resources associated with a forensic autopsy.
Language: en
Cost; Forensic medicine; Forensic autopsy; Health economics