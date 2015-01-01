Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVES: The autopsy is considered the gold standard in death investigation. Performing an autopsy requires human and material resources that must be programmed in order to meet the demands of the judicial system. However, as far as we know, the cost of forensic autopsy in Spain has not been determined. Thus, the aim of this study was to estimate the cost of a standard autopsy in order to organise Forensic Pathology Services more efficiently. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A micro-cost analysis was carried out. The nominal group technique was applied using a panel of 10 forensic experts in order to identify and quantify the resources associated with a forensic autopsy.



RESULTS: The results showed that analysis and studies are the most important item in the total cost (54.7%), followed by staff (20.5%), preservation of body (14%), single-use products (7%), equipment and stock (1.6%), cleaning and disinfection (1.5%), facilities maintenance (0.5%) and IT (0.2%).



CONCLUSIONS: The total cost of a standard autopsy was €1501.45, which is lower than the European average. This study is the first in Spain to calculate the unit price of a forensic autopsy by means of micro-cost analysis. This may help to address the way forensic pathology centres are organised at different levels of complexity.

