Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adopting contraception on time is a critical intervention for postpartum women, but violence exposure around pregnancy may interfere with postpartum contraceptive use behaviors. Hence, this study aimed to investigate the time duration of the first modern contraceptive adoption and its individual-and community-level predictors among postpartum women in the Wolaita zone, South Ethiopia.



METHODS: A community-based prospective follow-up study was conducted among 1,292 postpartum women nested in 38 "Kebles" (clusters) using multistage-clustered sampling techniques. A multilevel Weibull regression model was employed to investigate predictors of time-to-method initiation after childbirth using STATA Version 14. Kaplan-Meier curve and Wilcoxon log-rank test were used to estimate time-to-modern contraceptive use across different variables. All variables with p-values <0.05 were considered for multivariate analysis. Adjusted time ratios (ATR) with 95 % CI were computed using Weibull accelerated failure time models.



RESULTS: Of the respondents, 62% (95% CI: 59.1-64.5) had started the first modern contraception within a year after childbirth. The restricted mean survival time-to-postpartum modern contraceptive use was 6.28 months. Being a rural dweller (aTR: 1.44; 95% CI: 1.06-1.99) and living in the middle household wealth quintiles (aTR: 1.10; 95% CI: 1.02-1.19) predicted longer time duration to adopt first modern contraception by 44 and 10%, respectively. The women from the community with a high early marriage (aTR: 1.14; 95% CI: 1.01-1.28) took longer time to initiate modern postpartum methods. Furthermore, women who had no history of perinatal abuse took less time than those who had a history of abuse to start postpartum contraception (aTR: 0.71; 95% CI: 0.66-0.78).



CONCLUSION: Rural residence, poor household wealth status, history of perinatal abuse, and a high rate of early marriage in the community are predicted to lengthen the time duration to start modern postpartum contraception. Thus, community-level women's empowerment, particularly among rural women and integration of intimate partner violence screening into family planning counseling throughout the continuum of care will likely to improve postpartum contraception timing.

