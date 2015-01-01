Abstract

Psychological problems have become a substantial burden on refugee communities, with a considerable impact on refugee children's quality of life and well-being. The available studies reveal growing mental health disorders in refugee children and adolescents, particularly traumas, anxiety, and depression disorders. This review aims to examine empirical evidence relating to the mental health of refugee children and adolescents in the Middle East. Following the Joanna Briggs Institute and Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines, this systematic literature review (2010-2020) identified 54 studies about Middle Eastern refugee children and adolescents' mental health. Eighteen studies were excluded based on their lack of relevance to the focus of the review. Of the remaining records, ten reported common mental health disorders, ten reported on Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, three reported the importance of mental health promotion in schools, while the others discussed protective factors. The results highlight a need to understand the mental health support needs of this group, add knowledge to this area of inquiry and provide baseline data regarding Middle Eastern refugee children and adolescents mental health. Differences across research designs were recorded to contextualize the quality of the study results. There is a paucity of studies investigating the causality, prevalence, risk factors, and interventions of non-traumatic-psychiatric disorders as well as the role of teacher in strengthen refugee's mental health. Limited information is available about suicidality and self-harm, protective factors, adversity, adaptation, acculturation, and social demographics in refugee children.

Language: en