Abstract

On February 26, 2012, a Black child, Trayvon Martin, was executed in Sanford, Florida. Seventeen months later his killer was found not guilty. This is but one example of the state's brazen disregard for Black life, rooted in the kidnapping and enslavement of Africans more than 400 years ago, and the ways in which they and their descendants were systematically tortured. Trayvon Martin's murder catalyzed the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which names and resists deeply entrenched state violence and inequities against Black people in the U.S. In this manuscript we: (1) summarize examples of structural disregard for Black lives in the U.S.; (2) describe how this disregard is reflected in differential patterns of social inequities, morbidity, and mortality; and (3) discuss how we can better employ the BLM perspective to frame a more historicized understanding of patterns in population health and to envision ways to resist health inequities.

Language: en