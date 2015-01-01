Abstract

PURPOSE: This feasibility study examined the aggression management training (AMT) interventions on self-esteem, impulsivity, and aggressive behavior among adolescents residing in delinquent or observation homes.



METHODS: A quantitative research approach with the quasi-experimental nonequivalent control group (comparison) pretest and Posttest design was adopted. A total of 32 male adolescents (16 each in experimental and comparison groups) residing in two different observation homes in the state of Bihar, India were selected by convenience sampling technique. The study evaluated the following outcome measures: self-esteem, impulsivity, and aggressive behavior for both groups at baseline and 1 month. AMT was administered to the experimental group bi-weekly for 4 weeks covering four components in 8 sessions.



RESULTS: We analysed the data with independent and paired t-tests for between and within the group differences, and Pearson correlation for a relationship. AMT intervention improved self-esteem and reduced aggressive behavior and impulsivity among adolescents residing in delinquent homes. A correlation was found between aggression and impulsivity, and between self-esteem and impulsivity.



PSYCHIATRIC NURSING IMPLICATIONS: The study had provided initial evidence for practice that can help psychiatric nurses significantly implement these types of interventions among significant, vulnerable, and ignored groups of adolescents detained in observation homes to prevent the occurrence of repeat offenses.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

