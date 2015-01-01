|
Citation
|
Gracia-Leiva M, Ubillos-Landa S, Puente-Martínez A, Arias-Rodríguez G, Nieto-Betancour L, Tobar-Lasso MJ, Páez-Rovira D. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36342222
|
Abstract
|
For young women, the power imbalance in favor of males in dating relationships has been related to dating violence (DV) victimization. In addition, the use of rumination to cope with DV may increase their psychological distress. The purpose of the current study was to examine whether experiences of DV and rumination mediate the association between power imbalance and suicide risk (SR). The sample comprised 1,216 young women aged between 18 and 28 years from Colombia (n = 461) and Spain (n = 755), in a heterosexual dating relationship, not married or cohabiting with a partner and without children. The following scales were applied: The Sexual Relationship Power Scale-Modified, The Dating Violence Questionnaire--R (DVQ-R); Cyberdating Abuse Questionnaire, Measure of Affect Regulation Scale (MARS), and The Spanish Suicide Risk Scale. A sequential mediation paths model was tested.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide risk; cross-cultural; dating violence victimization; power imbalance; rumination