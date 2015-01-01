|
Wichelmann TA, Dang N, Kruchko DH, AbdulMujeeb S, Ehrenpreis ED. J. Patient Cent. Res. Rev. 2022; 9(4): 263-271.
(Copyright © 2022, Aurora Healthcare)
36340568
PURPOSE: Falls have significant financial impact. Proton pump inhibitor (PPI) therapy is associated with an increased risk of falls and fractures. Exercise programs have been shown to decrease risk of falls in the elderly population and are recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force for patients over age 65 to reduce falls. Our study aimed to explore the potential financial benefit of implementing three different Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended exercise-based interventions for fall prevention (Tai Chi, Stepping On, and Otago Exercise Program) in ≥65-year-old patients on PPI therapy.
elderly; falls; fall prevention; exercise; cost analysis; fractures; proton pump inhibitor