Nivette A, Echelmeyer L, Weerman F, Eisner M, Ribeaud D. J. Quant. Criminol. 2022; 38(4): 949-978.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36340926
OBJECTIVES: The current study seeks to explain changes in support for violent extremism during the transition to early adulthood. This period during the life course could increase uncertainty and vulnerability to radicalization, or alternatively lead to maturation, prosocial bonds, and consequently less support for violent extremism. In the absence of population-based longitudinal data on violent extremist attitudes, we know very little about how and why attitudes change during this period.
Language: en
Strain; Deradicalization; Maturation; Radicalization; Violent extremist attitudes