Abstract

BACKGROUND: Healthcare organizations are often committed to preventing suicide among their patients, but they can struggle to adequately train providers and implement strategies grounded in evidence-based suicide prevention practices. Virtual patient simulations (VPS) offer the opportunity for providers at healthcare organizations and educational institutions to learn suicide prevention strategies using a realistic and risk-free environment. The purpose of this study was to gather feedback from leaders in the healthcare field regarding the feasibility and acceptability of VPS for their organizations.



METHODS: Participants (N=9) included administrators, managers, and educators from a variety of health care settings. They were invited to independently test the VPS and participate in a subsequent focus group to provide feedback. Participants were asked about VPS acceptability, satisfaction, potential fit within the intended context, feasibility of delivery, motivation to use, and likelihood of adoption. Responses were audio recorded and transcribed for coding and thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Themes emerged regarding perceived benefits of the VPS, considerations related to cost, barriers to implementation, and suggestions for improvement. Participants reported VPS trainings were acceptable and feasible, filling an important gap in the field especially around suicide safety planning, particularly for newer clinicians and students in training. Participants felt that this type of virtual training was particularly feasible given the recent increase in need for online trainings. Suggested improvements included the need to normalize the trial-and-error nature of the VPS for trainees prior to the start of the training, and to consider shortening the duration of the simulation due to learners not being able to bill for time while training.



CONCLUSIONS: VPS may help to fill an important training need in the field of suicide prevention. The training suite may be best suited for certain settings, such as educational institutions, and most useful for populations including students and new clinicians. VPS may be particularly feasible for organizations that already utilize remote options for work and training.

