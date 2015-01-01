|
Citation
|
Pedersen MI, Salagre E, Kellner CH, Rohde C, Østergaard SD. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36344233
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) en bloc is defined as ECT administered on 2-3 consecutive days. In Denmark, ECT en bloc is recommended for severe conditions such as catatonia, treatment-resistant mania/psychosis, or imminent risk of suicide. To our knowledge, there are no recent reports on the use of ECT en bloc in clinical practice. Here, we provide such a report.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mortality; mental disorders; survival; Electroconvulsive therapy; registries