Abstract

Roads fragment animal populations, vehicles kill and injure animals, and traffic may affect animal behavior. Mitigation efforts (e.g., wildlife underpasses) are constructed to prevent fragmentation and reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions. However, little is known about traffic's proximal effects on wildlife behavior and use of mitigation measures. We quantified the time that elk (Cervus elaphus) and white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) allocated to foraging, vigilance, and flight behavior before and after vehicle passage. Both species increased vigilance and flight behaviors and reduced time spent foraging in response to vehicles. Both species were more likely to move through the underpass if they exhibited foraging behavior; we also found a marginally significant trend that animals were less likely to use the underpass after vigilance behavior. Knowledge that vehicle movement influences wildlife behavior underscores the importance of consideration given to road and crossing structure design. Additionally, findings of species-specific response to vehicle passage are important in understanding potential fitness consequences of anthropogenic disturbance.

