Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate whether a history of suicide attempt increases the odds of receiving clozapine treatment in veterans with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder.



METHODS: Electronic health record data were obtained for veterans with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder treated at any US Veterans Affairs Medical Center between January 1, 2000, and January 31, 2021 (N = 134,692). Logistic regression (adjusted and unadjusted) was applied to estimate odds ratios (ORs) for clozapine treatment in suicide attempters relative to nonattempters.



RESULTS: 3,407 patients had a documented history of suicide attempt, while 6,867 patients had received clozapine treatment. Also, 9.4% (n = 321) of suicide attempters versus 5.0% (n = 6546) of nonattempters had received clozapine treatment. The odds of being treated with clozapine was approximately 2-fold in patients with a history of suicide attempt in unadjusted (OR = 1.98, 95% CI, 1.76-2.22) and adjusted (OR = 1.91, 95% CI, 1.67-2.15) analyses.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite the higher odds of clozapine treatment in suicide attempters with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder, clozapine was underutilized in the current sample of veterans. Concerted efforts should be made to expand the use of clozapine in patients with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder, especially those with a history of suicide attempt.

