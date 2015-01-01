Abstract

The contact between passenger and the vehicle interior especially sidewall in train overturn derailment accident cause extremely serious injuries to passenger. It is regrettable that there are few relevant studies that account for overturning accidents and passenger injuries. In this study, the impact responses subject to sidewall and passenger injuries during train-overturn derailments are investigated. First, a theoretical model and a practical accident are used to validate the overturning multi-body dynamic model of an 8-car Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) coupled with a passenger. And then, the passenger's kinematic responses of baseline models with tray tables put back and put down are studied. The results of simulation cases with different train speeds (V), friction coefficients, chair distances (D), and passenger positions (P) show that V and D have a positive impact on passenger injuries. While the friction coefficient has an overall negative influence on the passenger's injuries, there are some irregular fluctuations. Generally, the sitting position farther away from the sidewall tends to be more dangerous for passengers. And the tray table plays an important role in protecting passengers under the same conditions. This study provides referential value for the study of train overturning accidents and guidance for the protection of passengers.

Language: en