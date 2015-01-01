SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Massenkoff M, Chalfin A. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 2022; 119(46): e2208598119.

(Copyright © 2022, National Academy of Sciences)

10.1073/pnas.2208598119

36343240

This paper argues that changes in human activity during the COVID-19 pandemic led to an unusual divergence between crime rates and victimization risk in US cities. Most violent crimes declined during the pandemic. However, analysis using data on activity shows that the risk of street crime victimization was elevated throughout 2020. People in public spaces were 15 to 30% more likely to be robbed or assaulted. This increase is unlikely to be explained by changes in crime reporting or selection into outdoor activities by potential victims. Traditional crime rates may present a misleading view of the recent changes in public safety.


victimization; COVID-19; crime

