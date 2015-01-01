Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the types and frequency of workplace violence experienced by radiologic technologists and to identify which technologists using specific imaging modalities are at increased risk.



METHODS: A mixed-methods approach was employed using a research electronic data capture (REDCap; Vanderbilt University) survey designed to establish information on radiologic technologists' self-reported experiences with workplace violence. The survey was distributed to a random sample of 10 000 radiologic technologists working with various imaging disciplines. Participants (N = 193) were asked questions regarding personal and employment demographics, experiences with violence, and reporting and education practices.



RESULTS: Radiologic technologists were shown to have experienced most workplace violence from patients or visitors. Among those surveyed, 50% or more reported being hit, bitten, called names, harassed, threatened, or having hair pulled by a patient. Verbal intimidation by patients, visitors, and others also was reported, with more than 50% experienced from visitors and more than 40% from patients, coworkers, radiologists, other physicians, or other health care providers. Statistical tests to evaluate a relationship between types of workplace violence and imaging modalities showed an association between name-calling by visitors and modality (P <.001).



RESULTS indicated that technologists performing computed tomography imaging, adult diagnostic imaging in the emergency department, and magnetic resonance imaging experienced the most frequent occurrences of name-calling by visitors.



DISCUSSION: Workplace violence, which can affect a person mentally, physically, and emotionally, might occur in any work environment. In the health care setting, radiologic technologists might experience workplace violence originating from coworkers, other health care professionals, patients, visitors, or a combination of these sources. Therefore, a health care organization's acknowledgment of workplace violence and their resolve to prevent or reduce its occurrence is important. Providing sufficient human resources and adequate workplace violence education courses might be the first steps in eliminating workplace violence in the health care environment.



CONCLUSION: Workplace violence creates an undesirable working environment, leading to negative implications for the health care worker and the patient. Education that details possible types of workplace violence and best practices for handling each type is key to protecting employees. This study provides a foundation for future quality improvement studies aimed at protecting the mental and physical health of imaging professionals.

Language: en