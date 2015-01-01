|
Citation
|
Martín-Pérez L, Morán-Sánchez I, Gascón-Cánovas JJ. Sci. Rep. 2022; 12(1): e18898.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36344809
|
Abstract
|
Peer victimization have a negative impact on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) during adolescence, however some personal skills such a person's resilience could play a significant role in this relationship. In this context, this study aims to analyse if resilience is a moderator of the relation between peer victimization and HRQoL's psychological dimensions. Sociodemographic data, peer victimization, psychological domains of HRQoL and resilience were measures in a sample of 1428 secondary school students using the following scales: "Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument-Bullying", "KIDSCREEN-52" and "Brief Resilient Coping Scale. Different multivariate analyses were carried out using linear regression. PROCESS tool was used to examine the moderating role of resilience, with John-Neyman post-hoc approach to quantify moderation.
Language: en