Abstract

Peer victimization have a negative impact on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) during adolescence, however some personal skills such a person's resilience could play a significant role in this relationship. In this context, this study aims to analyse if resilience is a moderator of the relation between peer victimization and HRQoL's psychological dimensions. Sociodemographic data, peer victimization, psychological domains of HRQoL and resilience were measures in a sample of 1428 secondary school students using the following scales: "Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument-Bullying", "KIDSCREEN-52" and "Brief Resilient Coping Scale. Different multivariate analyses were carried out using linear regression. PROCESS tool was used to examine the moderating role of resilience, with John-Neyman post-hoc approach to quantify moderation.



RESULTS suggest that resilience could moderate the association between physical (β = - 0.0021; p = 0.025) and verbal victimization (β = - 0.0018; p = 0.024) and the "Mood and Emotions" dimension of adolescents' HRQoL. Nevertheless, this regulating influence appears to be faint (∆R2 0.004). Resilience showed no moderating effect between social victimization and psychological dimensions of HRQoL. We concluded that resilience could function as a protective factor that weakly regulates the negative association between physical and verbal victimization and the psychological sphere of adolescents' HRQoL.

Language: en