Chiu M, Goodman L, Palacios CH, Dingeldein M. Semin. Pediatr. Surg. 2022; 31(5): e151219.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36343413
Given recent disasters, hurricanes, mass shootings, floods and including the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for a national discussion about children in disasters. Approximately 25-30% of individuals injured in a disaster are children.1,2 Care for the pediatric population is unique given differing biological, social, and ethical factors, which requires additional consideration when approaching disaster response and preparedness.2 Since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, increased attention has been given to the pediatric population in disaster settings. Although we've seen significant improvement across the country in disaster preparedness, many of the recommendations in the 2010 National Commission on Children and Disasters have yet to be fully implemented.4,5 Recently, with the COVID19 pandemic, we have seen new challenges along with novel advancements for pediatric emergency response.5 This article serves to provide a brief overview regarding pediatric disaster response and its recent advancements, current issues, recommendations along with brief discussion on future areas of study.
