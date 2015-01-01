Abstract

Violence against female sex workers (FSWs) perpetrated by their intimate (i.e., non-commercial) partners, particularly against FSWs living with HIV, is understudied. Stigma can deplete the economic resources, social relationships, and mental well-being of stigmatized people, which may increase their intimate partner violence (IPV) risk. We quantitatively assessed relationships between HIV stigma and sex work stigma and IPV victimization among FSWs living with HIV in the Dominican Republic (n = 266). Enacted HIV stigma, in the form of job loss, and anticipated HIV stigma, in the form of fear of exclusion by family, were associated with increased IPV risk. Potential association mechanisms, including increased economic vulnerability and social isolation, and programmatic responses are discussed.

Language: en