SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rock A, McNaughton Reyes HL, Go V, Maman S, Perez M, Donastorg Y, Kerrigan D, Barrington C. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221127722

PMID

36344251

Abstract

Violence against female sex workers (FSWs) perpetrated by their intimate (i.e., non-commercial) partners, particularly against FSWs living with HIV, is understudied. Stigma can deplete the economic resources, social relationships, and mental well-being of stigmatized people, which may increase their intimate partner violence (IPV) risk. We quantitatively assessed relationships between HIV stigma and sex work stigma and IPV victimization among FSWs living with HIV in the Dominican Republic (n = 266). Enacted HIV stigma, in the form of job loss, and anticipated HIV stigma, in the form of fear of exclusion by family, were associated with increased IPV risk. Potential association mechanisms, including increased economic vulnerability and social isolation, and programmatic responses are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

sex work; intimate partner violence; HIV; stigma; Dominican Republic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print