Vuong E, Peer N, Chirwa E, Mhlongo S, Lombard C, Hemmings S, Kengne AP, Abrahams N, Seedat S. Womens Health Rep. (New Rochelle) 2022; 3(1): 820-833.

(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/whr.2022.0069

36340478

PMC9629977

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is associated with poor cardiometabolic outcomes, yet the etiopathogenic pathways remain unclear. Adipokines may contribute to pathways in the development of cardiometabolic disease (CMD), including in vulnerable populations. Further investigation of adipokines among sexually traumatized individuals may inform cardiometabolic screening. This study aimed to investigate the association between circulating adipokines, metabolic syndrome (MetS), and longitudinal change in MetS components (namely abdominal obesity, blood pressure, lipid profile, and glycemic status) over a 1-year period in a cohort of rape exposed (RE) and rape unexposed (RUE) females.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Seven hundred seventy-eight RE and 617 RUE black South African women aged 18-40 years were recruited for the Rape Impact Cohort Evaluation study. Nonfasting blood samples were analyzed for cardiometabolic variables and adipokine levels using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. Serum adiponectin was measured in both RE and RUE and resistin, leptin, and leptin/adiponectin (L/A) ratio in RE only. Associations between baseline serum adipokines, MetS, and its components were assessed at baseline and follow-up using adjusted linear and logistic regressions.

RESULTS: In the RE group, adiponectin, leptin, and L/A ratio were significantly associated with MetS prevalence cross-sectionally (all p ≤ 0.001). No adipokine marker was related to incident MetS at 12-month follow-up. In the RE group, significant longitudinal associations with high-density lipoprotein cholesterol were shown for adiponectin (β = 0.146 [0.064], p = 0.022) and leptin (β = 0.001 [0.002], p = 0.012).

CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that adipokines may have a potential role as biomarkers to identify RE individuals at high risk for CMD.


Language: en

South Africa; rape; adipokines; cardiometabolic

