Vuong E, Peer N, Chirwa E, Mhlongo S, Lombard C, Hemmings S, Kengne AP, Abrahams N, Seedat S. Womens Health Rep. (New Rochelle) 2022; 3(1): 820-833.
(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
36340478
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is associated with poor cardiometabolic outcomes, yet the etiopathogenic pathways remain unclear. Adipokines may contribute to pathways in the development of cardiometabolic disease (CMD), including in vulnerable populations. Further investigation of adipokines among sexually traumatized individuals may inform cardiometabolic screening. This study aimed to investigate the association between circulating adipokines, metabolic syndrome (MetS), and longitudinal change in MetS components (namely abdominal obesity, blood pressure, lipid profile, and glycemic status) over a 1-year period in a cohort of rape exposed (RE) and rape unexposed (RUE) females.
South Africa; rape; adipokines; cardiometabolic