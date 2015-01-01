Abstract

When confronted with violent incidents, police officers are expected to act in the situation at hand. This article examines the critical moment of not acting, that is, of 'freezing'. Policing studies as well criminological and sociological studies of violence have, to date, paid little attention to 'freezing' as a vulnerable, unwanted and stigmatised experience. The aim of this article is first to explore what the term 'freezing' refers to what kind of behaviours, what they have in common and why officers lump these descriptions together. Second, to study the experience of 'freezing' from a phenomenological and embodied viewpoint to understand the ways in which officers try to deal with it. Building on neurological insights and theories on emotional-corporeal transformations, this article shows that 'freezing' is more accurately understood as a self-enclosing transformation in which officers lose the ability to purposefully act. Officers are thrown out of a bodily latent taken-for-granted intertwinement with the world which hampers their ability to project activity and interrupts the ongoing flow of (inter)acting. Drawing upon ethnographic fieldwork conducted between 2017 and 2021, and 67 semi-structured interviews with Dutch police officers, the analysis further reveals that 'freezing' is not just characterised by bodily cessation but also directionless behaviours, and occurs when officers encounter unexpected circumstances. Finally, this article demonstrates that exiting a 'freezing' experience requires collective team effort and that it causes conflicting feelings because it attacks officers' sense of good policing.

Language: en