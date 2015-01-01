|
Van Droogenbroeck F, Kutnjak Ivković S, Spruyt B. Policing Soc. 2022; 32(8): 1012-1030.
Abstract
Police integrity is a crucial steppingstone in police administrators' long-term goals of obtaining legitimacy and yielding citizens' evaluations of the police as a legitimate institution. This paper investigates the relationship between work-related experiences and police integrity, as well as the degree to which this relationship is mediated by well-known socio-political attitudes such as authoritarianism, ethnic prejudice, and social dominance orientation. Using structural equation modelling of the responses provided by 1,255 members of the Belgium police, the work-related characteristics, socio-political attitudes, and organisational dimensions of police integrity are related to three outcomes of police integrity.
Keywords
peers; police culture; Police integrity; political values; social values; structural equation modelling; survey research; work experiences