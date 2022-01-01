Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Black families live in heightened tension and increased fear of family members being harmed or killed at the hands of police officers. This reality is evident from media headlines, recorded videos, as well as personal and vicarious experiences of police brutality toward people of color all around the United States of America. This study examines the threat of police violence and how racial and ethnic minorities respond to and adapt to this reality through racial socialization practices.



METHOD: A phenomenological approach is used to explore existing fear in focus groups with 20 parents in Birmingham, Alabama, a region with historical mistrust of police and one of six cities selected by the United States Department of Justice to participate in the National Initiative for Building Community Trust and Justice. A racial socialization framework is used to explore the intergenerational transmission of values and behavior regarding police violence.



RESULTS: Study findings highlight three overarching themes, including Familial Solicitude, Police-Community Collaboration, and Religious Guidance and Adjudication. These findings highlight existing fear and the socioemotional struggles of these families as they adapt to these environments.



CONCLUSIONS: This study has implications for family scholars, who seek to influence education and specialized training programs aimed to support community safety. Addressing implications for advocacy, public safety policy, and policing practice can also support Black families and law enforcement agencies in bridging the people-police divide. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en