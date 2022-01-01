|
Johnson TL, Johnson NN, Sevigny EL. Psychol. Violence 2022; 12(4): 260-269.
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The latest spate of deadly police encounters across the U.S. sparked renewed calls for agencies to hire more college-educated police officers. But educational attainment's impact on police-citizen altercations remains unclear. Using secondary data, this study examines the association between officer education level and three outcomes: police shootings, violent arrests, and physical altercations.
