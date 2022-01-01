|
Wang M, Huebner ES, Liu Y, Tian L. Psychol. Violence 2022; 12(5): 361-370.
OBJECTIVE: Traditional bullying victimization (TV) has been shown to relate to cyberbullying perpetration (CP). Although several longitudinal studies have addressed their relations, few studies have examined the mediators of these relations, particularly interpersonal mediators. This study thus explored the reciprocal relations between traditional bullying victimization and cyberbullying perpetration and the mediating effect of deviant peer affiliation (DPA) in Chinese elementary school students.
