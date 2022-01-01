Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Traditional bullying victimization (TV) has been shown to relate to cyberbullying perpetration (CP). Although several longitudinal studies have addressed their relations, few studies have examined the mediators of these relations, particularly interpersonal mediators. This study thus explored the reciprocal relations between traditional bullying victimization and cyberbullying perpetration and the mediating effect of deviant peer affiliation (DPA) in Chinese elementary school students.



METHOD: At baseline, the sample included 4,675 students (Mage = 9.89, 54.95% male) from Grades 4 and 5. Students completed multiple self-report measures at four time points, 6 months apart, across an 18-month period.



RESULTS: The results showed that: (a) Traditional bullying victimization predicted higher frequencies of cyberbullying perpetration in both boys and girls; (b) higher frequencies of traditional bullying victimization related to higher frequencies of cyberbullying perpetration via increasing DPA in boys, but not in girls; and (c) cyberbullying perpetration accounted for later DPA in girls, but not boys.



CONCLUSION: The findings illuminate the complex interconnections among elementary school students' traditional bullying victimization, cyberbullying perpetration, and peer interactions, including gender differences. The findings suggest implications for monitoring cyberbullying perpetration among elementary school students as well as effective strategies for prevention and intervention. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en