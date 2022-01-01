|
Citation
|
Wachs S, Bilz L, Wettstein A, Wright MF, Kansok-Dusche J, Krause N, Ballaschk C. Psychol. Violence 2022; 12(6): 371-381.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The open expression of hatred, hostility, and violence against minorities has become a common online phenomenon. Adolescents are at particular risk of being involved in different hate speech roles (e.g., witness, perpetrator). However, the correlates of their involvement as perpetrators and the mechanisms that might explain their involvement in hate speech across different roles have not yet been thoroughly investigated. To this end, this study investigates moral disengagement and empathy as correlates of online hate speech perpetration and the moderation effects of empathy and moral disengagement in the relationship between witnessing and perpetrating online hate speech.
Language: en