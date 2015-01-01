Abstract

Emerging technologies are changing our preferences for transportation solutions, which focus on service efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Mobility as a service (MaaS) is a user-oriented transportation solution that integrates both public and private operators into the same platform. The implementation of MaaS aims to simplify users' booking procedures and increase the usability of various kinds of transportation resources. However, the integration of a myriad of transportation subsystems raises interpretation challenges from associated multi-stakeholder and subsystems. To overcome these challenges, the authors have involved different stakeholders from related subsystems to reveal concerns. This study aims to analyse a novel public transportation system - the self-driving mini-bus service in Shenzhen. The result shows that system characteristics and stakeholder concerns can be established using an Action, Factor and Goal structure. Stakeholders involved described their perceptions of self-driving bus integration in MaaS. The description could be used by analysts to uncover integration gaps further and could be updated by involving more stakeholders according to project developments. This study highlights the complexity of self-driving mini-buses integration challenges in MaaS from a stakeholder perspective, which provides learnings to advance the MaaS adoption in the future.

Language: en