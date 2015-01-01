|
Derdowski LA, Mathisen GE. Safety Sci. 2023; 157: e105948.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Most large-scale industrial catastrophes (like the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, or Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear disaster) result from a combination of faults in technical arrangements and neglected social structures featuring a workplace. Whereas it has been acknowledged that human-factor causes can be attributed to accidents in high-risk industries, research in this domain remains scattered and in need of integration. Considered from a psychological perspective, the primary objective of this study is therefore to systematically review existing associations between psychosocial work characteristics and safety in high-risk industries. While grounded in the Job Demands-Resources (JD-R) theoretical model, this study adopts a systematic literature methodology and synthesizes identified empirical evidence through a framework synthesis approach.
High-risk industry; Job demands-resources theory; Psychosocial factors; Safety; Systematic review