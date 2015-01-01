Abstract

Ensuring a psychologically and physically safe learning environment for students and staff is necessary for students to learn and grow and for teachers to teach. However, for Black students and other marginalized students, the school environment is often physically and emotionally unsafe and they are targeted by anti-Black policies and practices, ultimately producing inequitable outcomes. As such, school safety must be reexamined and reconceptualized to promote a safe, secure, and welcoming environment for Black students. In this article, we will discuss the school-based experiences of Black students in American schools with a particular focus on Black students? physical and emotional safety. Furthermore, implications and recommendations for establishing safe, affirming, and culturally relevant educational spaces for Black students are provided.

Language: en