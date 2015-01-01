Abstract

Threat assessment involves evaluating and intervening with individuals who make threats of violence. This study examined the resulting actions and outcomes of threat assessment cases in three Colorado school districts. A particular focus of the study was on potential disparities. The sample consisted of 253 threat assessment cases reported by participating school districts for the 2014-2015 academic year. In addition to disciplining students, schools implemented a variety of nondisciplinary actions in response to threat assessment, including mental health services, behavior support plans, and referrals for a special education evaluation. Analyses found no disparities in any outcomes, including disciplinary actions among Black, Hispanic, and White students receiving a threat assessment. There were also no significant differences between students with and without disabilities. These findings are promising in light of documented exclusionary discipline disparities and have implications for both the use of threat assessment as a violence prevention strategy and school discipline reform.Impact StatementFindings of the current study indicate that more than half of Colorado students who received a threat assessment were subsequently disciplined in some way. Most students also received nondisciplinary actions such as mental health counseling. No differences in threat assessment outcomes were observed based on race/ethnicity or disability status.