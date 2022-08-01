SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nishshanka B, Shepherd C, Koene L, Punyasena MA, Ariyarathna R. Sci. Justice 2022; 62(5): 569-581.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Forensic Science Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.scijus.2022.08.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Most of the injuries and deaths from ricocheting bullets in shooting incidents are usually reported due to misaimed shots that had ricocheted close to the victims. Although the destabilisation of ricocheted bullets during their ricochet flights is a generally known phenomenon, no significant quantitative-based scientific studies have attempted to understand bullets' post-ricochet orientations at close distances. This empirical study explores close-range post-ricochet orientations of AK bullets (7.62 mm × 39 mm) on a range of domestic surface types typically encountered during bullet ricochet incidents. This study has revealed that ricocheting AK bullets off of various wood types and tile samples produce side-on impacts into closely located targets following a rightwards yaw action. It has also been shown that AK bullets ricocheting off concrete and cement samples at 5-degree incident angles produced nose-forward impacts on paper witness screens, similar to an orthogonal impact of a direct-fired shot. The findings present important new information on the post-ricochet yawing behaviour of AK bullets, which has the potential to aid future shooting reconstructions in which victims are hit by closely ricocheted bullets.


Language: en

Keywords

Post-ricochet analysis: AK bullets (7.62 mm x 39 mm); Post-ricochet behavior of bullets; Ricochet analysis; Shooting incident reconstruction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print