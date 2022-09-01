Abstract

The influence of autonomous vehicles (AVs) development can be undoubtedly noticed in the various traffic scenarios. Motorway networks are especially convenient for AV development and testing due to the low amount of traffic signs and with no influence of other types of traffic modes. In this paper, the research goal is to determine the influence of the AVs on the motorway traffic, with a specific focus on capturing the influence of dynamically changed AVs parameters. The results show that a significant beneficial influence on the motorway traffic can be achieved with the slight changes in the AV parameter. The present study has applied a synthetic motorway segment model consisting of two on-ramps and one off-ramp. The simulations were performed through a well-suited microscopic traffic simulator. This presents the possibility of control systems development based on the configuration of AVs parameters. In the context of motorway traffic control, AVs can be used as agents that influence the traffic flow to reduce congestion and emissions.

