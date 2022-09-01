Abstract

Aircraft accident indicates certain failures and oversights in the aviation industry. Aircraft accident investigation involves the collection and analysis of various data in order to draw conclusions and make safety recommendations that will prevent aircraft accidents caused by similar causes in the future. Therefore, a properly conducted investigation is a key to prevent future accidents. This paper analyses the importance of flight recorders as a source of crucial data for a successful investigation result. Flight recorders create an overall picture of the event and present an indispensable tool in discovering the cause of an aircraft accident. In addition to standard flight recorders used in aircraft, this paper also provides an overview of new technologies that will certainly contribute to even better analysing methods and prevention of future accidents.

