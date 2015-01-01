|
Keall M, Watson L, Rampollard C, Newstead S. J. Road Safety 2022; 33(4): 32-54.
(Copyright © 2022, Australasian College of Road Safety)
Some New Car Assessment Programs (NCAPs) include pedestrian safety ratings based on crash tests. We compared 2,682 real-world Australasian pedestrian injury outcomes with pedestrian safety ratings provided by the Australasian NCAP within the speed limit areas where the collisions occurred. We found that the risk of a pedestrian fatal or severe (involving hospital treatment) injury was considerably reduced for the safest rated vehicles studied, but only in speed limit areas of 40km/h or less. From the perspective of promoting a safer system for pedestrians, these results imply that both lowered speed limits and a safer vehicle fleet are required.
