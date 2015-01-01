Abstract

While pedestrian fatalities represent 23% of all road crash fatalities in Iran, fatalities seem more common amongst female pedestrians than male pedestrians. This study investigated female pedestrian fatalities and contributing factors such as age, education, and visibility. Using Iran's 2014 death registry data, a relative vulnerability ratio was estimated for different groups stratified by crash locations. Factors that increase the risk of fatal injuries for female pedestrians included: being under 15 years old or 41-64 years old; lacking formal education; being single; not receiving trauma care in time due to resting at home or long transfer time to a hospital; not wearing contrasting clothing in urban areas; and being involved in a crash on rural roads or at dusk/dawn on intercity roads.

Language: en