Abstract

Stroke survivors are at a relatively higher risk of falling than their healthy counterparts. To identify the key gait characteristics affecting fall risk in this population, this study analyzed the gait kinematics and gait asymmetries for 36 community-dwelling people with chronic stroke (PwCS). According to their fall history in the last 12 months, they were divided into a fall group (n = 21) and non-fall group (n = 15), and then the gait kinematics (step length, stride length, stance time, swing time, trunk angle, and segment angles for lower limbs) and their asymmetries (symmetry ratio and symmetry index) were compared between these two groups. To investigate the relationship between fall types and gait characteristics, these variables were also compared between 11 slip-fallers and non-fallers, as well as between 7 trip-fallers and non-fallers. Our results indicated that the fallers showed smaller trunk and thigh angle, larger shank angle, and higher gait asymmetries (trunk and foot). Such changes in gait pattern could also be found in the trip-fallers, except the trunk angle. Additionally, the trip-fallers also showed a shorter step length, shorter stride length, shorter swing time, larger foot angle on the paretic side, and higher asymmetries in shank angle and step length, while the slip-fallers only showed changes in trunk angle and thigh angle and higher asymmetries in step length and foot angle compared to the non-fall group. Our results indicated that improper or pathological gait patterns (i.e., smaller thigh angle or higher foot asymmetry) increases the risk of falling in PwCS, and different fall types are associated with different gait characteristics. Our findings would be helpful for the development of fall risk assessment methods that are based on kinematic gait measurements. Implementation of objective fall risk assessments in PwCS has the potential to reduce fall-related injuries, leading to a reduction in associated hospital costs.

