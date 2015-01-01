SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dueñas JM, Morales-Vives F, Castarlenas E, Ferre-Rey G. Gend. Educ. 2022; 34(5): 529-544.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/09540253.2021.1971160

Due to social changes in Spain in recent years, more and more people feel free to express their trans identity in childhood and adolescence. There are very few studies in Spain about their problems in school settings. For this reason, the purpose of this study is to draw on the experience of experts in the field to understand the difficulties and needs faced by trans people in formal educational settings. The Delphi method was used with 72 experts from four different groups: trans activists, activists who are parents with trans children, health professionals and teachers. The results show that the difficulties faced by trans students and their families are many and diverse, although the opinions manifested by trans activists and professionals differ from those of parents and teachers. However, they reached a consensus on the actions that need to be taken to guarantee the educational inclusion of trans students.


Delphi; educational inclusion; formal education; gender identity; Trans students

