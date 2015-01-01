Abstract

OBJECTIVE Workplace bullying has predominantly been conceptualised and investigated as an individual phenomenon. However, the effects of workplace bullying are not confined to the individual experiencing negative acts. This study analysed the associations of workplace bullying with psychological distress and job satisfaction at two levels of the organisation: the individual and the group.



METHOD Data were obtained from an organisational climate questionnaire administered to 21 Australian Defence Force (ADF) units (N = 3,193). Multilevel modelling was used to examine the hypothesised relationships of workplace bullying with psychological distress and job satisfaction of ADF personnel at both the individual and group levels.



RESULTS The association between the individual-level experience of bullying and each individual-level outcome depended on the extent of workplace bullying at the group level. Those working in low-bullying climates had stronger associations between individual-level bullying and mental health and wellbeing. Even when not directly bullied, employees' levels of reported psychological distress were higher and levels of job satisfaction were lower in high-bullying climates compared to those working in low-bullying climates who had not directly experienced these behaviours.



CONCLUSION Consistent and strong findings at the individual and group level provide convincing evidence that workplace bullying not only affects the mental health and wellbeing of those who personally experience these behaviours but also those who work within that climate.

Language: en