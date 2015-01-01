|
Buil-Gil D, Moretti A, Langton SH. J. Exp. Criminol. 2022; 18(3): 515-541.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Police-recorded crimes are used by police forces to document community differences in crime and design spatially targeted strategies. Nevertheless, crimes known to police are affected by selection biases driven by underreporting. This paper presents a simulation study to analyze if crime statistics aggregated at small spatial scales are affected by larger bias than maps produced for larger geographies.
Language: en
Crime analysis; Manchester; Official Statistics; Simulation experiment; Survey; Unreliability