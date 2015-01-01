Abstract

We present a comprehensive review of the evaluation of safety and human security perceptions from various countries. We highlight important aspects used to measure safety and human security perceptions in these international studies and some of their findings. Measuring perceptions of safety and human security in a certain location is crucial as better safety perceptions can enhance the well-being of the people residing in the place of investigation. By presenting the diverse measures of safety and human security perceptions, we hope to elicit more innovative ideas on these measures from policy makers.

