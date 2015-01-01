SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Azmi AC, Hamdan M. J. Community Safety Wellbeing 2022; 7(1): 10-13.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Community Safety Knowledge Alliance)

DOI

10.35502/jcswb.234

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We present a comprehensive review of the evaluation of safety and human security perceptions from various countries. We highlight important aspects used to measure safety and human security perceptions in these international studies and some of their findings. Measuring perceptions of safety and human security in a certain location is crucial as better safety perceptions can enhance the well-being of the people residing in the place of investigation. By presenting the diverse measures of safety and human security perceptions, we hope to elicit more innovative ideas on these measures from policy makers.


Language: en

Keywords

human security; Safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print