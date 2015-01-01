SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Coulter K, Nicholls B, Fitzgerald A. J. Community Safety Wellbeing 2022; 7(1): 16-19.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Community Safety Knowledge Alliance)

DOI

10.35502/jcswb.237

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper examines the landscape of animal cruelty investigations in Canada. Building on six years of mixed-methods research, we first outline the enforcement organizations and investigations process. Then we identify three challenges for jurisdictions across the country: the unevenness of forensic veterinary expertise, differing levels of Crown awareness and engagement, and relative availability of community-based programs and services to solve problems and prevent harm. We argue that further development of all three areas, including through strengthened multi-sector collaboration, will increase the effectiveness of animal protection, better protect vulnerable people, and augment public safety.


Language: en

Keywords

animal abuse; animal cruelty; animal organizations; law enforcement; the human-animal violence link; veterinary forensics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print