|
Citation
|
Coulter K, Nicholls B, Fitzgerald A. J. Community Safety Wellbeing 2022; 7(1): 16-19.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Community Safety Knowledge Alliance)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper examines the landscape of animal cruelty investigations in Canada. Building on six years of mixed-methods research, we first outline the enforcement organizations and investigations process. Then we identify three challenges for jurisdictions across the country: the unevenness of forensic veterinary expertise, differing levels of Crown awareness and engagement, and relative availability of community-based programs and services to solve problems and prevent harm. We argue that further development of all three areas, including through strengthened multi-sector collaboration, will increase the effectiveness of animal protection, better protect vulnerable people, and augment public safety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
animal abuse; animal cruelty; animal organizations; law enforcement; the human-animal violence link; veterinary forensics