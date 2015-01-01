Abstract

This article sets out to examine the dichotomous frameworks used to inform domestic and family violence (DFV) behaviour change programs (BCPs). Based on a Rapid Evidence Assessment (REA) methodology, we consider what works and what does not work in the delivery of Domestic and Family Violence programs through a gendered and non-gendered framework. This methodology was selected as it supports a balanced assessment of existing published research in the area, allowing for the current knowledge base to be critically examined. As a result, the REA revealed both the strengths and weaknesses of traditional gendered approaches focusing on the Duluth Model and non-gendered therapeutic approaches focusing on Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT). Yet, while strengths and weaknesses can be seen in both the "violence as gendered" and "violence as non-gendered" paradigms, a case is made for only delivering BCPs within a non-gendered framework.

Language: en