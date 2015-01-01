|
Ojedokun U, Adeoti G. J. Community Safety Wellbeing 2022; 7(2): 81-85.
(Copyright © 2022, Community Safety Knowledge Alliance)
Abstract
Crime is among the major problems negatively impacting the effective operation of the rail transportation system in Nigeria. Although considerable scholarly attention has been devoted to criminality in public transit stations, there is a paucity of empirical data on the occurrence of the problem within train station facilities. Thus, using routine activity theory as a guide, this study investigated criminality and crime control measures in selected train stations in Lagos, Nigeria. In-depth interview and key informant interview methods were primarily deployed to gather data from 20 train station officials and eight locomotive drivers selected using purposive sampling technique.
Motivated offenders; Nigeria Railway Corporation; public transit stations; rail transportation system