Abstract

In the summer of 2020, the Global Law Enforcement and Public Health Association (GLEPHA) launched a worldwide effort to identify and understand public safety approaches that leveraged the promise of public health frameworks and interventions. This article describes initial results from an effort to identify established and burgeoning programs applying public health approaches to meeting public safety needs in North America. It also includes an assessment of current challenges for sustainably implementing these models and ensuring equitable outcomes for all communities.

Language: en