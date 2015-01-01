|
Citation
|
Perchtold-Stefan CM, Fink A, Rominger C, Papousek I. Anxiety Stress Coping 2021; 34(4): 437-449.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33899626
|
Abstract
|
Background and objectives: The complexities of daily life often necessitate creative ideas to successfully cope with negative social situations. This study investigated the relationship of two types of creativity that may be elicited by similar contexts but are associated with different goals and impact of ideas: reappraisal inventiveness (the capability to generate manifold reappraisals for negative situations) and malevolent creativity, capturing the inventiveness in intentionally harming others.Design and methods: In 73 women, these variables were assessed by performance tests depicting real-life, anger-eliciting situations. Additionally, participants reported their trait anger and depressive symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cognitive reappraisal; coping; emotion regulation; malevolent creativity; revenge